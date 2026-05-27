ED raids ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's house, others in CMRL money laundering case

They said a total of 10 premises in the state, including the rental house of the 81-year-old former chief minister in the state capital here, a location in Kannur and houses of “key persons” of Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), a private entity, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Vijayan's house has been searched as the probe involves his daughter T Veena, they said.

It is alleged that CMRL made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena's company – Exalogic Solutions – during 2017 to 2020, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.