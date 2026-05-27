Israel, Hezbollah clash along strategic Lebanese river after overnight strikes

A US-brokered ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict appeared more nominal by the day, complicating efforts at a broader peace in the Iran war as Tehran wants an agreement to include an end to the fighting in Lebanon.

The Litani river has been a de-facto boundary in Lebanon, with large areas to the south under Israeli military control despite the ceasefire that has been in place for over a month.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after meeting with his defence minister and senior military officials that Israel will expand its operations in Lebanon.