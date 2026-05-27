CBSE OSM row: Rahul demands judicial probe, SIT; asks why firm with dodgy background given contract

"This was all public information. It was known to everybody and yet for some hidden reason the CBSE chose the same company again. It took us 30 seconds to figure out that this company was earlier called something else. I am absolutely certain that the people in the CBSE and in the government of India were aware of this company's background," Gandhi said.

He urged CBSE students and their parents to share his video and ask the questions posed by him to the government and the prime minister.

"First, why and by whom COEMPT was given the CBSE contract? Second, which procedures were circumvented to give COEMPT this contract? If we could figure out in 30 seconds that this company earlier had a different name, why didn't the CBSE figure this out and why were there no background checks done. Third, and most important --what is the exact relationship between the COEMPT management and the Modi government," Gandhi said in his video statement.

An independent judicial probe and an SIT are required to find out the real culprits behind this "scam", Gandhi said.