Goondas Act invoked against two arrested in Coimbatore minor girl murder case

Mohan was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Officials said both accused have now been detained under the Goondas Act, under which they cannot secure release for up to one year.

Chief Minister Vijay had earlier assured that a chargesheet would be filed swiftly and that efforts would be taken to ensure speedy punishment for the accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police warned that strict action under the Goondas Act would be taken against those involved in activities that threaten public peace and safety.