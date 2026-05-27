Goondas Act invoked against two arrested in Coimbatore minor girl murder case

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore district police have invoked the Goondas Act against two men arrested in connection with the abduction, sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur.
Earlier, the victim was playing in front of her house when she was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered. Her body was later found dumped in bushes near a coconut grove close to the Kannampalayam tank bund.
Following a complaint, the Sulur police registered a case and recovered the body before sending it to the ESI Hospital in Singanallur, Coimbatore, for postmortem examination.
During the investigation, police arrested construction worker Karthik (33) for allegedly committing the crime and his friend Mohan (30) for allegedly aiding him.
Police said Karthik suffered fractures in his hands and legs after allegedly jumping from the second floor of a building while attempting to escape during the arrest operation. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment under heavy police security in the prisoners’ ward.
Mohan was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody at the Coimbatore Central Prison.
Officials said both accused have now been detained under the Goondas Act, under which they cannot secure release for up to one year.
Chief Minister Vijay had earlier assured that a chargesheet would be filed swiftly and that efforts would be taken to ensure speedy punishment for the accused in the case.
Meanwhile, the Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police warned that strict action under the Goondas Act would be taken against those involved in activities that threaten public peace and safety.