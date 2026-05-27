Sentenced to jail in Singapore, Byju's founder says order 'procedural'

The case was brought by a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, which invested in Byju's during a funding round as the company was grappling with layoffs and mounting financial pressure.

The contempt proceedings add to broader legal battles surrounding Byju's, including ongoing litigation in the United States where lenders are seeking to recover losses tied to a USD 1.2 billion term loan.

In a statement issued after the ruling, Raveendran said settlement discussions with lenders and investors, including GLAS Trust and QIA, were already nearing conclusion and described the latest legal action as an unnecessary escalation.

"The parties have also acknowledged that there has been no wrongdoing on my part or on the part of the other founders," he said.

He said the Singapore ruling was "a procedural contempt of court order" linked to disputes over document disclosure and "not a finding of fraud, dishonesty, or wrongdoing on the merits."

Raveendran added that he had chosen "resolution over confrontation" and said he intended to challenge what he described as a "false and one-sided narrative."

Founded as Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, Byju's became one of India's highest-profile technology startups during the pandemic-era boom in online education, attracting backing from global investors and at one stage reaching a valuation of USD 22 billion before a steep collapse in growth and finances.

"The lenders, including GLAS Trust and QIA, as well as other stakeholders, have been in discussions with the founders and other parties. A settlement has been agreed in principle, with only a few residual minor issues left to be finalised between certain parties. I have no role in those remaining issues," Raveendran said, expressing disappointment that the recent Singapore court matter was pursued and reported in a manner that creates a misleading impression about him.

This, especially at a time when all key parties have almost concluded the settlement discussions, he claimed.