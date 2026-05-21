What are the top headlines for today, May 21, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (May 21, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) TN Cabinet expansion: Sengottaiyan moved out of Finance as Vijay inducts 23 ministers, launches AI ministry
In a politically significant reshuffle within days of assuming office, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday stripped senior leader KA Sengottaiyan of the Finance portfolio just five days after entrusting him with the key department, while simultaneously unveiling a fresh administrative structure that included a standalone ministry for Artificial Intelligence.
2) Tamil Nadu govt appoints A Amalraj as Chennai Police Commissioner
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) A Amalraj was on Thursday posted as the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner by the Tamil Nadu government.
3) Trump, Netanyahu had tense phone call on future of Iran war: reports
US President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a tense phone call over the future course of the war on Iran as Washington appeared to be in favour of a deal instead of the resumption of strikes, US media reported.
4) Cockroach Janata Party's X handle withheld, founder starts new account
The X account of Cockroach Janata Party, the satirical digital outfit that came up last week and took social media by storm, was withheld in India on Thursday. Soon after, came up another handle - 'Cockroach is Back'.
5) Ayurvedic formulations show equivalence to standard iron-folic acid supplementation: Study
A multicentric clinical trial conducted jointly by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences has found that two Ayurvedic formulations used for treating iron deficiency anaemia were therapeutically equivalent to standard iron-folic acid supplementation among women with moderate anaemia.
6) TN cadres have been striving for power loyally for 59 yrs; Cabinet inclusion gift to them: Congress
The inclusion of Congress in the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet is a gift to party cadres who have been loyally working for the last 59 years, AICC in charge of TN and Puducherry Girish Chodankar said on Thursday.
7) BCI moves SC to finalise 10-pc co-option formula for women in state bar councils
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has moved the Supreme Court seeking approval for a merit-based "co-option" mechanism to ensure 30 per cent women's representation in state bar councils.
8) NCDRC awards Rs 2 cr to family after woman's healthy kidney removed in botched surgery
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has awarded Rs 2 crore compensation to the family of a woman who died after her healthy left kidney was removed instead of the diseased right kidney in 2012, describing the botched surgery as “one of those gravest forms of negligence".
9) Madras HC orders notice to TVK over alleged use of children to influence electorate
The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to TVK founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and others on a petition seeking a direction to the EC to inquire into allegations of corrupt practices, including the use of children to influence the electorate, committed during the TN Legislative Assembly election 2026.
10) Pakistan's interior minister meets Iranian FM Araghchi, discusses US-Iran talks
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday and discussed the issues related to the US-Iran peace talks, amid reports about the possible visit of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to Tehran.