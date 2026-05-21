TN Cabinet expansion: Sengottaiyan moved out of Finance as Vijay inducts 23 ministers, launches AI ministry

Sengottaiyan shifted out of Finance

The Cabinet, which was sworn in on May 10, had allotted the Finance portfolio to Sengottaiyan on May 16. However, in Thursday’s reallocation of portfolios approved by Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the veteran leader was shifted to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, a development that immediately drew political attention within administrative and ruling coalition circles.

Sengottaiyan will now oversee Revenue Administration, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management, Bhoodan, Gramadhan and Legislative Assembly affairs.