TN Cabinet expansion: Sengottaiyan moved out of Finance as Vijay inducts 23 ministers, launches AI ministry

CHENNAI: In a politically significant reshuffle within days of assuming office, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday stripped senior leader K A Sengottaiyan of the Finance portfolio just five days after entrusting him with the key department, while simultaneously unveiling a fresh administrative structure that included a standalone ministry for Artificial Intelligence.
The Cabinet, which was sworn in on May 10, had allotted the Finance portfolio to Sengottaiyan on May 16. However, in Thursday’s reallocation of portfolios approved by Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the veteran leader was shifted to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, a development that immediately drew political attention within administrative and ruling coalition circles.
Sengottaiyan will now oversee Revenue Administration, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management, Bhoodan, Gramadhan and Legislative Assembly affairs.
The crucial Finance, Planning and Development portfolio was handed over to first-time MLA N Marie Wilson, who also received charge of pensions and pensionary benefits. Wilson represents the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency.
In another notable administrative move, the government created an exclusive Ministry for Artificial Intelligence along with Information Technology and Digital Services, becoming one of the first States in the country to carve out a separate AI-focused department on the lines of the model introduced in Keralam. Velachery MLA R Kumar was appointed minister for the newly-created portfolio.
Chief Minister Vijay retained the core portfolios of Home, Police, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, while additionally assuming charge of Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness. Women Welfare, which had earlier remained with the Chief Minister, was reassigned to K Jegadeshwari, who was redesignated as Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.
The reshuffle came alongside the induction and allocation of portfolios to 23 ministers, most of them first-time legislators and alliance representatives.
Srinath was appointed Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare.
S Kamali was appointed Minister for Animal Husbandry.
C Vijayalakshmi was given charge of Milk and Dairy Development.
R V Ranjithkumar was allotted the Forests portfolio.
Vinoth was appointed Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Rajeev was allotted Environment and Climate Change.
B Rajkumar took charge of Housing and Urban Development.
V Gandhiraj was assigned the Co-operation Department.
P Mathan Raja was allotted Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
S Rajesh Kumar was assigned the Tourism portfolio.
M Vijay Balaji was given charge of Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi.
D Logesh Tamilselvan was allotted Commercial Taxes and Registration.
A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban was assigned the Transport portfolio.
Ramesh was allotted Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.
P Viswanathan was entrusted with Higher Education.
K Thennarasu was assigned Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.
V Sampath Kumar was allotted Backward Classes Welfare.
J Mohamed Farvas was given charge of Labour Welfare and Skill Development.
D Sarathkumar was assigned Human Resources Management.
K Vignesh was allotted Prohibition and Excise.