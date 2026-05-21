TN cadres have been striving for power loyally for 59 yrs; Cabinet inclusion gift to them: Congress

The state is set to witness its first coalition government since 1952, marking the return of the Congress party to the state Cabinet after nearly six decades.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said usually the grand old party shares power when in coalition. "This has been the case state after state. Tamil Nadu is the only state where we worked for others' victory but had to sit outside when the elections are over," the Virudhunagar MP said.

According to him, power is always helpful to regain lost ground.

"This will be a strong momentum to push the case for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister in the upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections. We are confident that we will win all 40 seats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Tagore added.

The political breakthrough follows the recent Assembly elections where the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, emerged as the leading force.