Cockroach Janata Party's X handle withheld, founder starts new account

Cockroach Janata Party, which according to Dipke had 201,000 followers on X, came following a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant using "parasites" and "cockroaches" while pulling up a lawyer for his plea seeking senior designation.

The CJI later clarified that he was misquoted and his remarks were directed specifically at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees".

Cockroach Janata Party came into being a day after the CJI’s remarks on May 15. It quickly went viral, attracting support from politicians, activists, artists and a large number of young and not so young social media users.

While the X account became inaccessible in India on Thursday, the platform's Instagram page remains active with around 14.3 million followers -- and counting. One post on Instagram drew comparisons with the official Bharatiya Janata Party account, which has approximately 8.8 million followers on the Meta-owned platform.