NCDRC awards Rs 2 cr to family after woman’s healthy kidney removed in botched surgery

The commission comprising President A P Sahi and member Bharatkumar Pandya was hearing a complaint filed by the family of 56-year-old deceased Shanti Devi. It held Dr Rajeev Lochan, a surgeon in Uttar Pradesh, liable for gross medical negligence.

In an order dated May 18, the NCDRC said, “We have no doubt in our mind that this is one of those gravest forms of negligence that is rarely witnessed for a judicial approximation before courts and tribunals.”

According to the prosecution, Shanti Devi had approached the doctor in April 2012 with abdominal pain and was diagnosed with severe hydronephrosis in the right kidney. Medical reports prior to surgery showed both kidneys were intact, with the right kidney identified as diseased.