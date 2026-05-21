Trump, Netanyahu had tense phone call on future of Iran war: reports

A revised peace memo was drafted by Qatar and Pakistan with input from the other regional mediators to try to bridge the gaps between the US and Iran, Axios reported, quoting sources.

Netanyahu is highly sceptical about the negotiations and wants to resume the war to further degrade Iran's military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.

Trump continues to say he thinks a deal can be reached, but that he's ready to resume the war if it isn't.

"The only question is, do we go and finish it up, or are they gonna be signing a document. Let's see what happens," he said on Wednesday at the Coast Guard Academy.

Later on Wednesday, he said the US and Iran were "right on the borderline" between getting a deal and resuming the war.