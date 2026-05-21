Pakistan's interior minister meets Iranian FM Araghchi, discusses US-Iran talks

Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday on his second trip in less than a week to bridge the gap between the US and Iran, as Pakistan intensified efforts to arrange a deal between the two warring sides and end the war in the region.

Foreign Minister Araghchi met Naqvi in Tehran on Thursday morning to discuss the indirect Iran-US negotiations, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

According to state-run Press TV, Munir is "set to visit Tehran on Thursday as Islamabad ramps up Iran-US mediation efforts."