Madras HC orders notice to TVK over alleged use of children to influence electorate

A vacation bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan also ordered notice to ECI, Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, DMK President MK Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on a Public Interest Litigation plea filed by Advocate L Vasuki of Cuddalore District.

The bench posted to May 29, further hearing of the case.

In her petition, Vasuki submitted that during the election campaign, the President of TVK allegedly made statements during a public meeting conducted at YMCA Grounds, Chennai on April 21, 2026, calling upon children to emotionally influence or pressure their parents in relation to voting preference.