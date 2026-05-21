Ayurvedic formulations show equivalence to standard iron-folic acid supplementation: Study

The findings of the Phase III randomised controlled trial (RCT) were presented during the "1st ICMR Annual Clinical Trial Meet 2026" organised by the ICMR on May 20 under the theme "International Clinical Trials Day: Focus on Integrative Medicine Clinical Trials".

According to the Union health ministry, the study evaluated the efficacy of Ayurvedic formulations -- Punarnavadi Mandura alone and in combination with Drakshavaleha -- against conventional iron-folic acid therapy in the management of iron deficiency anaemia, a major public health concern in India.

The trial was conducted among nearly 4,000 non-pregnant women in the 18-49 age group suffering from moderate anaemia. Researchers assessed haemoglobin levels and other clinical outcomes over a period of 90 days. The findings demonstrated that both Ayurvedic interventions showed therapeutic equivalence to standard iron-folic acid supplementation, the statement said.