Ayurvedic formulations show equivalence to standard iron-folic acid supplementation: Study

NEW DELHI: A multicentric clinical trial conducted jointly by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences has found that two Ayurvedic formulations used for treating iron deficiency anaemia were therapeutically equivalent to standard iron-folic acid supplementation among women with moderate anaemia.
The findings of the Phase III randomised controlled trial (RCT) were presented during the "1st ICMR Annual Clinical Trial Meet 2026" organised by the ICMR on May 20 under the theme "International Clinical Trials Day: Focus on Integrative Medicine Clinical Trials".
According to the Union health ministry, the study evaluated the efficacy of Ayurvedic formulations -- Punarnavadi Mandura alone and in combination with Drakshavaleha -- against conventional iron-folic acid therapy in the management of iron deficiency anaemia, a major public health concern in India.
The trial was conducted among nearly 4,000 non-pregnant women in the 18-49 age group suffering from moderate anaemia. Researchers assessed haemoglobin levels and other clinical outcomes over a period of 90 days. The findings demonstrated that both Ayurvedic interventions showed therapeutic equivalence to standard iron-folic acid supplementation, the statement said.
The national-level meet brought together policymakers, scientists, clinicians, researchers, regulatory authorities and experts from multiple disciplines to deliberate on strengthening India's clinical trial ecosystem and advancing evidence-based integrative medicine research.
The programme was attended by ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl and Union Ayush Secretary Rajesh Kotecha among other experts and stakeholders from the healthcare and scientific community.
Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries underlined the importance of robust clinical research systems, ethical governance and scientific validation of integrative healthcare practices to tackle emerging public health challenges and strengthen healthcare delivery.
During the event, the ICMR also released a report titled "Advancing First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trials in India: A Delphi Study on Regulatory Pathways and Opportunities".
Developed through a two-round consultation involving 37 experts from the pharmaceutical industry, contract research organisations, academia and national regulatory agencies, the report identified bottlenecks in advancing early-phase clinical trials in India.
The report recommended strengthening regulatory capacity, streamlining approval mechanisms and improving coordination among agencies to support innovation-driven clinical research.
The event also saw the release of the "Operational Guidelines for Single Ethics Review of Multicentre Research in India", aimed at harmonising ethical review mechanisms for multicentre studies across the country.
A panel discussion on "Policy Uptake of Integrative Research Evidence" was also organised to deliberate on translating scientific findings into healthcare practice and public health policy.
The annual meet reaffirmed ICMR's commitment to fostering collaboration, strengthening ethical and regulatory frameworks and promoting innovation and scientific excellence in India's clinical research ecosystem.