DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 30, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (September 30, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Dharapuram: TN CM Vijay urges people to teach fitting lesson to AIADMK, DMK who tried to 'scuttle' govt formation
Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday alleged that the AIADMK had become an “offshoot” of the ruling DMK and claimed that both parties were now functioning alike
2) TVK approaches CEO alleging poll code violations by DMK in Madurantakam
Ahead of the Madurantakam assembly constituency by-poll scheduled for October 6, the legal wing of TVK has lodged a formal complaint on Wednesday with the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, alleging Model Code of Conduct violations by the opposition DMK
3) Madras HC refuses to transfer Veeramani POCSO case probe to CBI, says SIT needs time
The Madras High Court refused to transfer the probe into the Granite baron R Veeramani case to the CBI, saying the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted only four days ago, should be given time to investigate the sensitive case
4) Plea raises doubts of bias, seeks recall of Sep 23 split verdict on CEC, ECs appointment
A curative petition has been filed in the Supreme Court for recall of the September 23 split verdict on the validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023
5) INDIA bloc charts joint action plan against CEC, SIR 'irregularities'; demands return to ballot
The INDIA bloc on Wednesday finalised a joint action plan over the SIR row, including holding rallies and 'save democracy marches', with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserting that all parties agreed that elections should be held through ballot papers instead of EVMs.
6) NEET paper leak: Centre working on national computer based testing infra strategy for entrance exam
7) Drought: Maharashtra cabinet panel orders banks not to visit farmers for loan recovery
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed banks not to visit farmers' homes for loan recovery in view of the prevailing drought situation and asked officials to explore whether the RBI could issue a circular suspending such recovery proceedings.
8) Rs 3,000 crore drugs seized from Iranian boat near Lakshadweep; 5 Pak nationals detained
The Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with the Gujarat ATS, has seized 526 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore from an Iranian boat in the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep, officials said on Wednesday.
9) Indian sailor among 5 killed, another injured as Somali forces retake hijacked tanker
An Indian sailor was among five crew members killed by pirates aboard a hijacked fuel tanker in Somalia, authorities said, as security forces of the African nation retook control of the vessel
10) Govt notifies new fuel economy norms for passenger vehicles, lighter cars get softer targets
The government has notified the third phase of Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms for passenger vehicles, setting relatively softer efficiency targets for lighter cars and requiring greater fuel-efficiency improvements from heavier vehicles
11) Cabinet raises wheat MSP by Rs 25 to Rs 2,610 per quintal for 2027-28
The Centre on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat marginally by Rs 25 to Rs 2,610 per quintal for the 2027-28 rabi marketing year, while increasing support prices of pulses and oilseeds by up to Rs 675 per quintal.
12) Delhi riots 2020: HC refuses bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA on the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi.