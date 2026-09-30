Centre raises wheat MSP by Rs 25 to Rs 2,610/quintal; pulses, oilseeds get bigger hike for 2027-28

The MSP for wheat in the 2026-27 rabi marketing year (April-March) was Rs 2,585 per quintal.

The proposal from the agriculture ministry on MSP for wheat and five other rabi crops was cleared at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop, along with gram, masur and rapeseed/mustard. Sowing of all six rabi crops begins next month, while harvesting starts in April.

"The production cost of wheat is Rs 1,264 per quintal, but MSP has been kept at more than double, at Rs 2,610 per quintal for 2027-28," Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

Barley MSP has been raised to Rs 2,286 per quintal from Rs 2,150 in 2026-27.

Among pulses, the MSP of gram has been increased by Rs 83 to Rs 5,958 per quintal from Rs 5,875, while that of masur (lentil) has been raised by Rs 390 to Rs 7,390 per quintal from Rs 7,000.

For oilseeds, the MSP of rapeseed/mustard has gone up by Rs 413 to Rs 6,613 per quintal from Rs 6,200. Safflower has seen the steepest increase of Rs 675, to Rs 7,215 per quintal from Rs 6,540.

The total payout to farmers for procurement of 324 lakh tonnes in the 2027-28 marketing year is estimated at Rs 90,962 crore, the minister said.