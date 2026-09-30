INDIA bloc charts joint action plan against CEC, SIR 'irregularities'; demands return to ballot

The opposition grouping made the assertion after a three-and-a-half hour meeting of its leaders, including Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule.

At a joint briefing by the bloc leaders after their meeting, Kharge said they decided on a joint action plan.

Kharge said the parties have decided that involving young people and NGOs, "save democracy" marches will be taken out from October 2-8 and demonstrations will be held before the district magistrate's office.

On October 6, all opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission, he said.

The Leaders of Opposition will seek appointment from the President of India and will make a representation in the second week of October against "the vote chori government", he said.

"We will hold a five big rallies and a date and place of which would be decided. We will tell people how the government is snatching the right of the people to elect their government for running the country," he said.

Kharge said that on November 1, a mega rally would be organised in Delhi.

INDIA bloc leaders appeal to the Supreme Court that it should expedite the cases of SIR and electoral malpractices, Kharge said.

"Now everyone is realising that what Rahul ji was saying is correct and it is attracting attention. First Prime Minister Narendra Modi did 'notebandi' now doing 'votebandi', taking away people's rights," he said.

Asked about reverting to ballots instead of EVMs, Kharge said everyone 100 per cent agreed on it that all elections should be on ballot and that the laws framed by this "chori government" in power should be annulled.

He said some leaders participated in the meeting online like Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren.

"With unanimity, everyone vowed to fight together," he said.

Kharge charged that the real "puppeteers" of the Election Commission are Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The pawns are just a front, the PM, HM are behind the vote chori and thus they are winning polls," he alleged, adding that they are "harassing" those fighting for democracy.