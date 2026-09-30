Drought: Maharashtra cabinet panel orders banks not to visit farmers for loan recovery

During a meeting of the Bawankule-headed drought relief cabinet sub-committee on Tuesday, directives were also issued for implementing a 10 per cent water cut in urban areas and to maintain the conserved water as a buffer until June next year, according to an official release.

At present, water is being supplied through 560 tankers in the state, it stated, as the panel members suggested proper planning to preserve drinking water supplies for 10 months, before the next monsoon.

The Maharashtra government has declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, or 74 per cent of the state, amid rainfall deficit, and announced relief measures, including crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions, and power bill subsidies.

It has activated 'Trigger-1' under its manual for drought management 2016 (updated in 2020) and Drought Management Code to declare drought conditions and initiate relief.