Govt notifies new fuel economy norms for passenger vehicles, lighter cars get softer targets

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest small-car maker, is likely to gain the most from the revised weight-based framework as lighter vehicles face relatively softer efficiency targets than those specified under the September 2025 draft.

The Ministry of Power notified the third phase of Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE-III) Norms for passenger vehicles, which will come into effect from April 1, 2027 and remain applicable up to March 31, 2032.

The new norms will apply to new passenger vehicles manufactured or imported for sale in India.

Under the norms notified late on Tuesday, instead of an explicit small-car concession, the revised target line has been flattened to provide a more balanced, weight-sensitive approach, ending a long contentious debate between automakers over the treatment of small versus large cars.