Highlights | AIADMK has become DMK’s offshoot, alleges CM Vijay during Dharapuram rally

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday alleged that the AIADMK had become an “offshoot” of the ruling DMK and claimed that both parties were now functioning alike.
Campaigning for TVK candidate Sathyabama ahead of the October 6 bypoll in Dharapuram, Vijay said he had come to meet the people not as Chief Minister but as “a son and a member of their family”.
“We are committed to eradicating corruption and are implementing our election promises step by step. Some people still think that they are in power and that they are the rulers. I do not have a mindset of monarchy,” he said.
Alleging an indirect alliance between the DMK and AIADMK, Vijay said, “The AIADMK, which was once an offshoot of the BJP, has now become an offshoot of the DMK. The DMK and AIADMK are one and the same. They have the same owner.” He went on to say that this amounted to disrespecting the legacies of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa.
Referring to former minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan's remarks about defeating rulers by fielding ordinary people, Vijay said the TVK had also defeated “rulers” by fielding ordinary candidates.
On TVK candidate Sathyabama, who had represented Dharapuram as an MLA, Vijay said she had resigned from the post before joining the TVK and claimed that there had been no political bargaining involved. The Chief Minister was also seen consoling her after she became emotional during her speech. She said online attacks over her resignation as an AIADMK MLA and joining the TVK had led her to avoid using her phone for two months.
Questioning the AIADMK's reaction to his references to the Sarkaria Commission, Vijay alleged that the party was supporting the DMK. “TVK is the only party opposing the DMK,” he said.
Vijay also criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin over his political rhetoric, alleging that he was encouraging a “river of abuse and hatred”. “The more you speak, the more we will rise. The more you speak against us, the more TVK will grow,” he said.
On religion, Vijay said the TVK respected all faiths and would continue to extend greetings on occasions including Krishna Jayanthi, Christmas and Bakrid, despite criticism. “We have faith in God and we are not against anyone's faith,” he said.
Appealing to voters in Dharapuram to support Sathyabama, Vijay said, “The people of Kongu Nadu have always been hard-working. I request the people of Dharapuram to vote for Sathyabama and ensure her victory.”
The Dharapuram Assembly bypoll is scheduled for October 6.