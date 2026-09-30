Highlights | AIADMK has become DMK’s offshoot, alleges CM Vijay during Dharapuram rally

Campaigning for TVK candidate Sathyabama ahead of the October 6 bypoll in Dharapuram, Vijay said he had come to meet the people not as Chief Minister but as “a son and a member of their family”.

“We are committed to eradicating corruption and are implementing our election promises step by step. Some people still think that they are in power and that they are the rulers. I do not have a mindset of monarchy,” he said.

Alleging an indirect alliance between the DMK and AIADMK, Vijay said, “The AIADMK, which was once an offshoot of the BJP, has now become an offshoot of the DMK. The DMK and AIADMK are one and the same. They have the same owner.” He went on to say that this amounted to disrespecting the legacies of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa.

Referring to former minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan's remarks about defeating rulers by fielding ordinary people, Vijay said the TVK had also defeated “rulers” by fielding ordinary candidates.