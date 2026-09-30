TVK approaches CEO alleging poll code violations by DMK in Madurantakam

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Madurantakam assembly constituency by-poll scheduled for October 6, the legal wing of TVK has lodged a formal complaint on Wednesday with the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, alleging Model Code of Conduct violations by the opposition DMK.
In an official representation submitted by S Shankar, advocate on behalf of the TVK legal wing, the party accused DMK functionaries and its candidate I Paranthamen of "systematic electoral malpractices".
The complaint, which was shared with the media, alleged that the DMK has been distributing cash and gift articles to voters across the constituency and mobilising people from other districts to intimidate electors who do not support their candidate.
The representation referred to recent reports of seizure of Rs 48 lakh from the residence of a DMK functionary Moonalur Viswanathan at Dharapuram where the by-poll is also scheduled to be held.
TVK further alleged that senior DMK leaders of Madurantakam and Acharapakkam, along with the district secretary, engaged minor children for campaign canvassing on September 25, alleging that no official action has been taken despite prior representations.
To ensure a free and fair poll, TVK has urged the election authorities to multiply flying squads and surveillance teams, install camera and videography coverage outside polling centers, and deploy high-end camera-equipped patrol vehicles throughout the constituency ahead of polling day.
Later speaking to the reporters at the Secretariat, TVK representatives alleged that the DMK is engaging in large-scale cash distribution to influence voters.
They claimed that DMK cadres brought from other districts are posing as local party workers, entering residential areas, and threatening voters in the Madurantakam constituency.
Madurantakam has a predominantly rural landscape and urged the deployment of additional static surveillance teams, flying squads andpatrol units to monitor interior areas wehre it alleged door-to-door cash distribution was taking place.
According to TVK representatives, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik had assured them of swift action, stating that instructions would be dispatched to the District Election Officer (DEO) and the State DGP to tighten surveillance and enforce strict compliance.