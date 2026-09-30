TVK approaches CEO alleging poll code violations by DMK in Madurantakam

In an official representation submitted by S Shankar, advocate on behalf of the TVK legal wing, the party accused DMK functionaries and its candidate I Paranthamen of "systematic electoral malpractices".

The complaint, which was shared with the media, alleged that the DMK has been distributing cash and gift articles to voters across the constituency and mobilising people from other districts to intimidate electors who do not support their candidate.

The representation referred to recent reports of seizure of Rs 48 lakh from the residence of a DMK functionary Moonalur Viswanathan at Dharapuram where the by-poll is also scheduled to be held.