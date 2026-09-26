DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 26, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (September 26, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. CM Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh each for Asian Games medallists
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday congratulated squash players Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar on winning the bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the Asian Games in Japan and announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh each.
2. Tasmac gears up for fresh bar tenders in October, ‘spies’ on potential saboteurs
The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) is set to invite tenders in the first week of October for awarding contracts to operate bars attached to liquor shops across the State.
3. Why is it a controversy if I eat a burger or cut my hair: Chennai Mayor Priya hits back at trolls
Mayor R Priya on Saturday (September 26) hit back at social media users trolling her over her new hairstyle, saying that her personal choices were being unnecessarily turned into controversies and questioned whether the criticism was linked to her being a woman or belonging to a particular community.
4. Indian men retain kabaddi title at Asian Games, women too win gold
India completed a golden double in kabaddi at the Asian Games as both the men's and women's teams defended their respective titles with thrilling victories over Iran in the finals here on Saturday.
5. India win team silver in women''s 50m rifle 3P; Tilottama, Vidarsa enter individual final
The Indian trio of Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey won the silver medal in women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games here on Saturday, with the young Tilottama finishing fourth in the individual final.
6. India beat Japan 2-0 to seal semifinal berth in Asian Games men's hockey
Defending champions India advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Games men's hockey competition after defeating hosts Japan 2-0 in a hard-fought pool A contest here on Saturday.
7. Maharashtra govt declares 265 of 358 talukas drought-affected, announces relief measures
The Maharashtra government on Saturday declared 265 of the 358 talukas in the state as drought-affected, announcing relief measures, including restructuring of crop loans, concession in land revenue and deferment of recovery of agriculture-related loans.
8. Nepal floods: 1,453 dead, nearly 5,300 still missing a month after disaster
A month after the devastating flash floods hit Nepal’s central and northern districts, at least 1,453 people have died and 5,285 remain unaccounted for, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).
9. Kannur lottery ticket wins Rs 30 cr Thiruvonam bumper jackpot
The results of Kerala's Thiruvonam Bumper lottery have been announced, with the first-prize winner set to take home Rs 30 crore.
10. Man City ready to fight Premier League after reports that club guilty of almost all charges
Manchester City plans to fight the Premier League for months if found guilty of alleged financial breaches in potentially the biggest scandal in English soccer history.