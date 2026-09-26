DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 26, 2026?

1. CM Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh each for Asian Games medallists

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday congratulated squash players Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar on winning the bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the Asian Games in Japan and announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh each.

2. Tasmac gears up for fresh bar tenders in October, ‘spies’ on potential saboteurs

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) is set to invite tenders in the first week of October for awarding contracts to operate bars attached to liquor shops across the State.

3. Why is it a controversy if I eat a burger or cut my hair: Chennai Mayor Priya hits back at trolls

Mayor R Priya on Saturday (September 26) hit back at social media users trolling her over her new hairstyle, saying that her personal choices were being unnecessarily turned into controversies and questioned whether the criticism was linked to her being a woman or belonging to a particular community.

4. Indian men retain kabaddi title at Asian Games, women too win gold

India completed a golden double in kabaddi at the Asian Games as both the men's and women's teams defended their respective titles with thrilling victories over Iran in the finals here on Saturday.

5. India win team silver in women''s 50m rifle 3P; Tilottama, Vidarsa enter individual final

The Indian trio of Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey won the silver medal in women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games here on Saturday, with the young Tilottama finishing fourth in the individual final.