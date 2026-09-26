Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery result 2026: Check winning number that bagged Rs 30 crore

CHENNAI: The results of Kerala's Thiruvonam Bumper lottery have been announced, with the first-prize winner set to take home Rs 30 crore.
The draw was held at 1.30 pm on Saturday, with the results announced at 3pm. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and was conducted by Health Minister K Muraleedharan.
The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners, while 20 people will receive Rs 25 lakh each as the third prize.
The fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be awarded to 10 winners, while 10 people will receive Rs 2 lakh each as the fifth prize.
Smaller prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 are also part of the draw. Nine winners will receive a consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh each.
Priced at Rs 500, the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery had 90 lakh tickets printed this year, all of which were sold.
The first-prize winning ticket number is TL 360615. The ticket was sold by an agency at Chakkarakkal in Kannur district.
The winner is yet to be identified, according to Kerala Lottery Department officials.
The complete list of winning numbers will be updated once the official result is released by the Kerala Lottery Department.
The complete Thiruvonam Bumper lottery results can be checked on the official Kerala Lottery Department website. The full result PDF will also be provided there.