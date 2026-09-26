Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery result 2026: Check winning number that bagged Rs 30 crore

What are the Onam Bumper lottery prizes?

The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners, while 20 people will receive Rs 25 lakh each as the third prize.

The fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be awarded to 10 winners, while 10 people will receive Rs 2 lakh each as the fifth prize.

Smaller prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 are also part of the draw. Nine winners will receive a consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh each.

Priced at Rs 500, the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery had 90 lakh tickets printed this year, all of which were sold.