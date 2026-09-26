India beat Japan 2-0 to seal semifinal berth in Asian Games men's hockey

India had earlier thrashed Indonesia 13-1, Sri Lanka 16-1 and South Korea 8-2 in their opening three pool matches. The win over Japan was their fourth consecutive in the event, continuing an unbeaten run.

India will take on Bangladesh in their final pool match against Bangladesh on September 28, which they are expected to win handsomely.

Against Japan, Abhishek (15th minute) scored from a field effort while skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 40th minute.

It was a pulsating first two quarters where Japan matched India stick-for-stick with their aggressive play but the defending champions went into the breather with a slender one goal lead.

India chief coach Craig Fulton will have plenty to worry about ahead of knockouts, especially when it comes to in the penalty corner conversion as India secured 10 set pieces on Saturday but converted just one.

Japan was the better of the side in the first quarter with 60 per cent of possession but the Indians' were more relentless in attack.