CM Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh each for Asian Games squash medallists

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday congratulated squash players Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar on winning the bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the Asian Games in Japan and announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh each.
“Heartfelt congratulations to Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar, who have brought pride to India and Tamil Nadu by winning the bronze medal in the squash mixed doubles event at the Asian Games,” Vijay said in a social media post.
He said the duo’s achievement would inspire the younger generation of sportspersons in Tamil Nadu and reiterated the State government’s commitment to supporting talented athletes.
“Their victory will provide fresh inspiration and confidence to the young sportspersons of Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna also congratulated the duo, pointing out that both athletes had trained under the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority’s Elite Scheme.
“Both have brought recognition to India and pride to Tamil Nadu,” Aadhav said, adding that the two would receive the Rs 30 lakh high cash incentive offered by the State to Asian Games bronze medallists.
He said the achievements of Tamil Nadu’s athletes were giving fresh impetus to youngsters pursuing sport and assured that the State government would stand by those determined to excel.
The bronze medal adds to Joshna’s distinguished Asian Games record and marks another notable achievement for Velavan, as the Tamil Nadu-trained duo brought India a podium finish in squash.