CM Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh each for Asian Games squash medallists

“Heartfelt congratulations to Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar, who have brought pride to India and Tamil Nadu by winning the bronze medal in the squash mixed doubles event at the Asian Games,” Vijay said in a social media post.

He said the duo’s achievement would inspire the younger generation of sportspersons in Tamil Nadu and reiterated the State government’s commitment to supporting talented athletes.

“Their victory will provide fresh inspiration and confidence to the young sportspersons of Tamil Nadu,” he said.