Why is it a controversy if I eat a burger or cut my hair: Chennai Mayor Priya hits back at trolls

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Saturday (September 26) hit back at social media users trolling her over her new hairstyle, saying that her personal choices were being unnecessarily turned into controversies and questioned whether the criticism was linked to her being a woman or belonging to a particular community.
“Why is it always me? Whatever I do seems to become a controversy. From day one until today, even the simplest things become an issue. If I eat a burger, it’s an issue. If I cut my hair, it’s an issue. Every personal choice I make seems to be questioned and judged,” Priya said.
She said women in public life should not be judged based on their appearance, lifestyle or personal choices. “Women in politics are not characterless or any less deserving of respect. Being a woman in public life does not give anyone the right to judge her,” she said.
Priya also questioned the absence of those who claim to champion women's rights. “Sometimes I wonder is it because I am a woman, or because I belong to a particular community? When it comes to me, I have no idea where the feminists and those who claim to stand up for women disappear,” she said.
In July this year, Priya had filed a complaint with the police against certain social media accounts, alleging that they had been subjecting her to cyberbullying. But no action has been taken on it yet.
“Every woman has her own dignity, self-respect, and right to live her life on her own terms. Beyond the position of Mayor, please remember to respect the woman,” Priya said.