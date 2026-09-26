Why is it a controversy if I eat a burger or cut my hair: Chennai Mayor Priya hits back at trolls

“Why is it always me? Whatever I do seems to become a controversy. From day one until today, even the simplest things become an issue. If I eat a burger, it’s an issue. If I cut my hair, it’s an issue. Every personal choice I make seems to be questioned and judged,” Priya said.

She said women in public life should not be judged based on their appearance, lifestyle or personal choices. “Women in politics are not characterless or any less deserving of respect. Being a woman in public life does not give anyone the right to judge her,” she said.

Priya also questioned the absence of those who claim to champion women's rights. “Sometimes I wonder is it because I am a woman, or because I belong to a particular community? When it comes to me, I have no idea where the feminists and those who claim to stand up for women disappear,” she said.