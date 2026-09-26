Indian men retain kabaddi title at Asian Games, women too win gold

The Indian men had won seven successive gold medals before their dominance was halted at the 2018 Jakarta Games, where Iran emerged champions and India finished fourth. India bounced back at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, reclaiming the title.

It was India's overall ninth gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games.

Earlier, the women's team held a 22-16 lead at half-time, but Iran fought back strongly in the second half, winning it 18-15. However, the Indian cushion proved sufficient as they held on for a thrilling victory.

After the triumph, the Indian team took a victory lap of the arena and chanted the national song, 'Vande Mataram'.