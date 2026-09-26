Maharashtra govt declares 265 of 358 talukas drought-affected, announces relief measures

According to a government resolution issued late on Friday, this covers 74 per cent of the state.

The decision follows Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s recent visit to some drought-affected parts of the state.

The state government has activated 'Trigger-1' under its manual for drought management 2016 (updated in 2020) and Drought Management Code to declare drought conditions and initiate relief.

Trigger-1 is the first stage in the state's drought framework, activated by a rainfall deficit of more than 25 per cent combined with a prolonged dry spell of 21 days.

A report submitted by the Agriculture Commissioner found drought-like conditions in the 265 talukas across 32 districts due to rainfall deficit and other factors since June.

Most of the drought-affected talukas are in Solapur, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, Latur, Beed, Buldhana, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nagpur and Chandrapur.