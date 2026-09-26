Tasmac gears up for fresh bar tenders in October, ‘spies’ on potential saboteurs

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the State-run corporation is also gathering intel on people with vested interests, who may scuttle the tender process.

Tasmac currently operates 4,048 retail liquor shops across Tamil Nadu. Private operators are permitted to run bars in spaces adjacent to these outlets, where they can sell snacks, soft drinks and other permitted items.

The existing bar contracts were originally awarded for two years in January 2022 and expired in January 2024. However, the contracts were subsequently extended on two occasions first up to June 30 and later up to October 31 in view of the Assembly elections.

With the extended contracts nearing expiry, Tasmac has decided to issue fresh tenders next month.