Tasmac gears up for fresh bar tenders in October, ‘spies’ on potential saboteurs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) is set to invite tenders in the first week of October for awarding contracts to operate bars attached to liquor shops across the State.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the State-run corporation is also gathering intel on people with vested interests, who may scuttle the tender process.
Tasmac currently operates 4,048 retail liquor shops across Tamil Nadu. Private operators are permitted to run bars in spaces adjacent to these outlets, where they can sell snacks, soft drinks and other permitted items.
The existing bar contracts were originally awarded for two years in January 2022 and expired in January 2024. However, the contracts were subsequently extended on two occasions first up to June 30 and later up to October 31 in view of the Assembly elections.
With the extended contracts nearing expiry, Tasmac has decided to issue fresh tenders next month.
According to a Tasmac official, the tender conditions have been modified to provide opportunities for new operators.
Previously, applicants were required to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the owner of the building where the bar was proposed to be operated. The official said this condition had created difficulties for new applicants, as building owners themselves were operating bars at several locations.
As a result, the same group of operators had reportedly continued to run bars at many locations for nearly two decades.
To address the issue, the government relaxed the tender conditions through a Government Order issued in July.
Under the revised rules, a bar need not necessarily be located in the premises immediately adjacent to a Tasmac outlet. It can now be established within a 100-metre radius of the liquor shop, subject to the applicable conditions.
The official said the change is expected to allow more applicants to participate in the tender process and provide newcomers an opportunity to secure bar contracts.
Meanwhile, Tasmac has received information that certain sections opposed to the revised rules may attempt to create hurdles in the tender process. Officials are discreetly gathering details regarding those involved.
The official said Tasmac is prepared to deal with any legal challenges that may arise after the tender notification is issued and take necessary steps to ensure the contracts are awarded without delay.