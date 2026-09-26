India win team silver in women''s 50m rifle 3P; Tilottama, Vidarsa enter individual final

The Indian team aggregated 1763 to finish second on the podium. China claimed the gold medal with a games record 1773, while Kazakhstan settled for the bronze with 1754 following a gruelling contest.

In the individual final, Tilottama was crestfallen after a 9.4 at a crucial stage of the contest put paid to her hopes of finishing on the podium one more time, moments after she edged compatriot Vidarsa Vinod with a 10-4. Vidarsa ended in fifth place with 327.4.

Tilottama, who was leading after the first 25 shots in the final and was placed third after 30 shots, ended the competition with 337.3.

China's Jiayu Han won the gold medal with an Asian Championship record of 359.0 and her compatriot Liyuan Zhang (358.8) claimed the silver. South Korea's Jieun Kim (348.4) the bagged bronze medal.