Nepal floods: 1,453 dead, nearly 5,300 still missing a month after disaster

NDRRMA said the bodies of 1,451 people have been recovered so far, while two others died while undergoing treatment. A total of 13,795 people have been rescued to date, it said Saturday.

Of those rescued, 1,113 people are currently staying in 21 holding centres, including 187 from Nuwakot, 805 from Rasuwa and 121 from Dhading districts.

Flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The disaster also killed 43 people in Tibet, while more than 500 still remain unaccounted for, according to Chinese media.