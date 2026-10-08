DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 8, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 13 headlines of the day (October 8, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Human waste found in water tank at Dindigul govt school; FIR filed against unidentified person
A case has been registered against an unidentified person after human waste was found in a plastic water tank at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Manur village near Palani in Dindigul district.
2) TN govt sanctions Rs 603 crore sugarcane incentive; farmers assured Rs 4,000 per tonne
The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 603.34 crore to provide a special incentive of Rs 709.50 per tonne to sugarcane farmers who supplied their produce to sugar mills during the 2025-26 crushing season, Agriculture - Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth said on Thursday.
3) Govt to cap trade margins at 30% of MRP for all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs: Sources
The Centre has decided to cap trade margins at 30 per cent of maximum retail price for all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, covering branded and generic, domestic and imported, patented, and non-patented medicines, government sources said on Thursday.
4) INDIA bloc leaders reach Raj Ghat, to hold a sit-in protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Opposition leaders of INDIA bloc on Thursday decided to stage a peaceful protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat to highlight what it alleged was the "hijacking" of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Election Commissioner through a criminal conspiracy by indulging in 'vote chori'.
5) Madras HC reserves orders on CM Vijay’s plea to dismiss Perambur election petition
The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay seeking dismissal of an election petition challenging his victory from the Perambur Assembly constituency.
6) Actor Nana Patekar passes away at the age of 76; to be accorded state funeral: Maharashtra minister
Veteran actor Nana Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, passed away at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday, sources said
7) Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee join hands with Dipke, stage protest against SIR in Bengaluru
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj led a protest here on Thursday against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.
8) FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi for 'assaulting', 'obstructing' police personnel during protest
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing government work during their protest here, police sources said on Thursday.
9) Canadian poet and essayist Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in literature
Canadian poet and essayist Anne Carson won the Nobel Prize in literature Thursday “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.”
10) 'Totally unacceptable': BJP alleges Rahul Gandhi inappropriately touched woman cop during protest
The BJP on Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of "inappropriately touching" a female constable and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of "punching" a cop during their street protest, and claimed that the action of the Congress leaders was not consistent with their slogan of "smash the patriarchy".
11) India exposes Pak doublespeak at UN, says world has not forgotten 9/11, 26/11 and Pahalgam attacks
Exposing Pakistan’s doublespeak on terrorism at the UN, India has called out Islamabad’s efforts to gloss over its state support for terror by announcing rewards for JeM chief Masood Azahar, underlining that the world has not forgotten 9/11, 26/11 and Pahalgam attacks.
12) Strike on Ukrainian public bus leaves 30 dead as blackouts worsen in Kyiv
Thirty people were killed and at least 18 were injured by Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine that included an attack on a public bus, authorities said Thursday, as an intensive pre-winter wave of attacks continued and power outages worsened in the capital Kyiv.
13) Govt coming out with paper on AI regulations next month: Ashwini Vaishnaw
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the government will release a consultation paper on AI regulations within a month, focusing on key aspects such as AI safety, deepfakes, and a human-first approach.