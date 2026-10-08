Strike on Ukrainian public bus leaves 30 dead as blackouts worsen in Kyiv

The attacks follow deadly missile strikes a day earlier in the northern Ukrainian town of Pryluky, where the death toll rose to 22, including five children. Rescuers searched through the rubble of a residential building hit by a Russian missile and at least 54 people were injured.

Heavy debris was removed from the cratered section of the building, while rescue dogs continued a search nearby for residents who have not yet been accounted for.

Several survivors of the attack were forced to sleep in heavily damaged apartments after they couldn't find anywhere else to sleep.