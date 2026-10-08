India exposes Pak doublespeak at UN, says world has not forgotten 9/11, 26/11 and Pahalgam attacks

India on Wednesday exercised its Right of Reply in response to the Pakistan representative’s statement in the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly on the Agenda Item: Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism.

“Pakistan speaks of combating terrorism while seeking to obscure the very question that this committee must confront: What happens when terrorists are financed, facilitated, trained, sheltered, or supported from the territory of a state?” First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Raghoo Puri said.