AI regulations: Consultation paper in a month; safety, deepfakes among key focus areas, says Vaishnaw

The consultation paper will form the base for AI regulations, he said, adding that the time has come for India to have such a framework.

"I'll request the department to come out with a regulation-focused consultation paper, which focuses on safety. That's the most important point: safety related to AI use," Vaishnaw said while speaking at an event on the release of the World Development Report.

Other areas of focus would be AI harms, including deepfakes, a human-first approach, and skilling.

Vaishnaw termed deepfakes a "nuisance which can cause huge problems in society", and noted that their quality is improving every day.

"People believe them, and it sets a totally wrong precedent. It sets a totally wrong narrative, and people get lured into doing wrong things and believing wrong things," he said.

The consultation paper would also include skilling and a commitment to leave no person behind.

"Humanity has to be the most important part of change that has happened," he said.