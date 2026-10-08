Canadian poet and essayist Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in literature

Ingrid Carlberg, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, said the author was in Iceland “listening to the wind” when the academy reached her to notify her of the win.

“She was very taken by surprise,” Carlberg said.

Toronto-born Carson, 76, draws on themes and stories from ancient Greek and Roman literature for works that often blend elements of poetry, essay and fiction.

Her books include “Eros the Bittersweet,” a look at the pleasure and pain of desire in ancient Greek literature, verse novel “Autobiography of Red,” “Men in the Off Hours,” a collection of poetry and prose that won Canada's Griffin Prize for poetry in 2001 and “Norma Jeane Baker of Troy,” which compares Marilyn Monroe and Helen of Troy.