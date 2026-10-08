Human waste found in water tank at Dindigul govt school; FIR filed against unidentified person

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against an unidentified person after human waste was found in a plastic water tank at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Manur village near Palani in Dindigul district.
However, the School Education Department has clarified that the tank was not used to supply drinking water to students.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident came to light on Wednesday (October 7) when the school reopened after the quarterly vacation.
Staff members who arrived in the morning reportedly found human waste in the plastic tank kept for drinking water. The tank was immediately cleaned and the matter was informed to the higher officials.
Based on a complaint filed by school headmaster Jayakumar, police have registered a case against an unidentified person in connection with the incident. Police are examining surveillance camera footage to identify the person responsible.
The School Education Department said a preliminary inquiry found that the Syntex tank was not used for drinking water.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the headmaster inspected the tank on the morning the school reopened and found it dirty and without water. He subsequently cleaned it with bleaching powder.
The department said drinking water for students is supplied through a pipe from another location and that students had not used the Syntex tank.
A detailed investigation is being carried out by the police.
PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the incident and called for an inquiry into "whether there was any conspiracy behind it."
"At the same time, an inquiry must be conducted and arrest of those responsible," he added, besides calling for compound walls around government schools and replacement of the water tank at the Manur school.
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also demanded a detailed investigation and strict action against those responsible.
He also asked why the school administration did not immediately lodge a complaint and sought action against officials found to have acted negligently.