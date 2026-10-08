Madras HC reserves orders on CM Vijay’s plea to dismiss election petition

Justice V Lakshminarayanan reserved the orders after hearing arguments from senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the ruling TVK’s president, and advocate Ashok, appearing for a voter who filed the petition. The judge directed the parties to file their written submissions by October 14.

In the May 2026 Assembly election, Vijay secured 1,20,365 votes from Perambur, defeating his immediate rival RD Shekar of the DMK by 53,715 votes. Later, Dinesh, a voter from the constituency, filed an election petition challenging the victory while Vijay filed a plea seeking its dismissal.