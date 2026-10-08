Madras HC reserves orders on CM Vijay’s plea to dismiss election petition

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on a petition filed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay seeking dismissal of an election petition challenging his victory from the Perambur Assembly constituency.
Justice V Lakshminarayanan reserved the orders after hearing arguments from senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the ruling TVK’s president, and advocate Ashok, appearing for a voter who filed the petition. The judge directed the parties to file their written submissions by October 14.
In the May 2026 Assembly election, Vijay secured 1,20,365 votes from Perambur, defeating his immediate rival RD Shekar of the DMK by 53,715 votes. Later, Dinesh, a voter from the constituency, filed an election petition challenging the victory while Vijay filed a plea seeking its dismissal.
During the hearing, Ashok submitted that details of a Panruti property worth around Rs 30 crore were suppressed in Vijay's nomination papers. Also, a 50-cent land in Kodaikanal that Vijay claimed to have purchased is shown in Revenue Department records as government poramboke, he said, adding that candidates must not furnish false information or suppress material facts in their nomination papers.
Noting that any direct or indirect suppression of assets would amount to undue influence under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, he said whether it was wilful could be decided only during the trial.
He added that the election officer could conduct only a summary inquiry within 24 hours of filing the nomination. Hence, discrepancies could be raised in an election petition even if no objection was made at the time of nomination.
In counter, Gopal Sankaranarayanan argued that non-disclosure of assets could not be equated with non-disclosure of criminal antecedents, as voters would already know that Vijay was wealthy. He also contended that the petitioner must show that voters were actually influenced by the non-disclosure.