'Totally unacceptable': BJP alleges Rahul Gandhi inappropriately touched woman cop during protest

The Congress was also trying to create "Nepal- and Bangladesh-like anarchy" in the country through its street protests, as Rahul Gandhi is "desperate" to come to power, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Sidharth Yadav accused Rahul and Priyanka of spreading "anarchy" in the national capital and alleged that they attacked police personnel during protests.

Yadav said the visuals being circulated were not of a protest but showed "the anarchy being spread in the national capital" under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

"There is no ordinary citizen, no member of the general public, participating in these protests," he alleged.

Yadav alleged that Rahul "inappropriately touched" a woman police constable and claimed that Priyanka "punched a female police officer in the stomach".