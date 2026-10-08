Oppn leaders head to Rajghat to protest against CEC, BJP govt to highlight 'vote chori'

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that Modi, Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and CEC Gyanesh Kumar have destroyed the Constitution and asserted that they will be brought to justice for their conspiracy.

Gandhi said this after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hosted a lunch for opposition MPs and leaders at a restaurant in central Delhi and decided to sit on a peaceful protest at Rajghat.

Then they left for Rajghat in air-conditioned buses parked outside the restaurant. Some of the leaders and MPs climbed atop the bus in which Rahul Gandhi and Kharge were travelling and were seen waving the tricolour.