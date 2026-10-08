Govt to cap trade margins at 30 pc of MRP for anti-cancer drugs, say sources

The move addresses excessive trade mark-ups and aims to improve affordability while ensuring continued availability of these life-saving medicines, the sources said.

The decision, which is expected to be implemented later this month, will bring down prices of 110 anti-cancer drugs, including 35 patented medicines.

"The primary aim of the trade margin rationalisation (TMR) is to prevent misselling malpractices. There is a tendency to sell drugs having a bigger margin, and since anti-cancer drugs are more expensive than the rest, we wanted to cap the trade margins on them," the sources said.