DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 2, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 9 headlines of the day (October 2, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) 'Vettri Payanam Thittam': Tamil Nadu expands free bus travel for women under rebranded scheme
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday (October 2) launched the state government’s ‘Vettri Payanam’ scheme, extending free bus travel for women and transgender persons to additional categories of services operated by the seven state transport undertakings.
2) Two TN Highway engineers suspended over Hindi on signboard
Hours after DMK president MK Stalin warned against the use of Hindi on highway signboards, the Tamil Nadu government suspended two Highways Department officials responsible for a signboard carrying Hindi lettering on the Sattankulam–Nazareth State Highway (SH-93) in Thoothukudi district.
3) India women's hockey team wins Asian Games gold after 44 years, qualifies for 2028 Olympics
India ended a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's hockey gold and qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with a performance built on one stunning strike and an extraordinary rearguard action, upstaging defending champions and Olympic silver-medallists China 1-0 in the final here on Friday
4) AAP, student leaders among 700 detained as protesters take to Delhi streets seeking CEC's ouster
As opposition parties and student outfits took to the streets on Friday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police detained more than 700 protesters from Jantar Mantar and several locations nearby, including former Delhi chief minister Atishi
5) 'Gyanesh must go': Thousands turn up for CJP protest in Mumbai seeking CEC's resignation
Despite police denying permission, thousands of young men and women gathered on Friday for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Shivaji Park here demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
6) IIT-B students begin hunger strike demanding accountability over Wakode's death
A group of IIT Bombay students protesting the alleged suicide of second-year student Sahil Wakode on Friday started a hunger strike demanding accountability from the institute administration and the resignation of its director.
7) SC stays Karnataka HC order constituting SIT, fresh probe in KPSC recruitment irregularities
The Supreme Court has stayed the Karnataka High Court's directions for constituting a Special Investigation Team and ordering a de novo probe into the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officer recruitment.
8) New Guinness World Records title for British Indian chess genius
British Indian chess prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan was on Friday recognised by the Guinness World Records for her record-breaking achievement as the youngest chess player to achieve the woman grandmaster (WGM) title.
9) Wrestling: Sujeet seals Asian Games gold, beats Olympic champion en route title; Dipanshi loses bronze play-off
Sujeet Kalkal underlined his growing supremacy in the men's 65kg category by clinching the Asian Games gold here on Friday, defeating an Olympic champion en route to the title and erasing a massive 2-9 deficit in the final to add yet another crown to his tally in a stunning year of domination.