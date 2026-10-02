DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 2, 2026?

9) Wrestling: Sujeet seals Asian Games gold, beats Olympic champion en route title; Dipanshi loses bronze play-off

Sujeet Kalkal underlined his growing supremacy in the men's 65kg category by clinching the Asian Games gold here on Friday, defeating an Olympic champion en route to the title and erasing a massive 2-9 deficit in the final to add yet another crown to his tally in a stunning year of domination.