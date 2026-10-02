New Guinness World Records title for British Indian chess genius

Bodhana has received her official Guinness World Records certificates recognising the two earlier achievements, with the third to follow.

“It is an absolute honour to be featured in Guinness World Records 2027, which gives me huge encouragement and a real morale boost. It motivates me to keep pushing myself and achieve even more,” Bodhana said in a statement.

Her journey into chess famously began with an unexpected gift and a fascination for one particular piece on the board: the knight. She first became interested in the “horsey” piece as a young child and wanted to treat it like any other toy.

Her father explained that if she took only the knight from the chess set, nobody else would be able to play the game. This led Bodhana to begin learning chess at five years and eight months old, going on to win competitions aged six.

“Enjoy what you’re doing and keep playing the game you love,” she said, in her message to other young chess lovers.

Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of ‘Guinness World Records’, said the schoolgirl's story is a brilliant example of how a child's curiosity can lead to something extraordinary.

“These are exceptional achievements, but what makes Bodhana so inspiring is the joy and determination that she continues to bring to the game," said Glenday.