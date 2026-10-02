SC stays Karnataka HC order constituting SIT, fresh probe in KPSC recruitment irregularities

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice on the Karnataka government's plea challenging the September 21 decision of the high court by which it had constituted an SIT to investigate the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 400 veterinary officers and related allegations concerning other KPSC recruitments.

It sought response from the original petitioners before the high court on the plea of the state government by October 12 and directed the State to file an additional affidavit in a sealed cover setting out its objections, if any, to the officers appointed to the SIT.

It said the State may also suggest alternative names for the probe team while clarifying that the interim stay applies to certain paragraphs of the high court’s judgment, which dealt with the constitution of the SIT and a de novo probe into the alleged irregularities.