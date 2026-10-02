Sujeet seals Asian Games gold, beats Olympic champion en route title; Dipanshi loses bronze play-off

Stronger Iranian and Japanese rivals were expected to make life tough for Sujeet in a tricky draw but it was Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev who tested the Indian most by racing to a 9-2 lead.

Using his tremendous speed and technical skills, Sujeet found a way to make a dramatic turnaround and prevail 10-9, scoring eight points in a row and holding off his rival.

Kudiev did not let Sujeet attack by employing arm locks in the first period. Once Sujeet got a measure of his rival's style he did not let him make any attacking move.

While Kudiev matched the Indian with strength, Sujeet trumped his rival with speed as he repeatedly went behind the Tajikistan to effect take-down moves.