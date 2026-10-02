Two Highway engineers suspended over Hindi on signboard

CHENNAI: Hours after DMK president MK Stalin warned against the use of Hindi on highway signboards, the Tamil Nadu government suspended two Highways Department officials responsible for a signboard carrying Hindi lettering on the Sattankulam–Nazareth State Highway (SH-93) in Thoothukudi district.
The newly installed signboard carried the names of places in Tamil and English, along with Hindi.
After the presence of the Hindi lettering came to the government’s notice, it was immediately removed, according to a government press release issued on Friday (October 2).
The government said the inclusion of Hindi on a State Highways Department signboard was against the two-language policy followed by Tamil Nadu.
Following the incident, the Assistant Divisional Engineer and Assistant Engineer of the Highways Department responsible for the signboard were placed under suspension.
The government has also initiated departmental action against the officials concerned.
The government further warned that strict action would be taken against officials who violate Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy.