IIT-B students begin hunger strike demanding accountability over Wakode's death

The students, who have been protesting for the past 15 days, decided to intensify their agitation after Wakode's parents, who are on hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, were denied permission by police to continue their protest on weekends.

Sahil Wakode was found dead in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on September 18 after allegedly being caught cheating during a mid-semester exam.

The protesting students marched towards the main gate on Friday and presented an 18-point charter of demands to the administration.