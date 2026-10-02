AAP, student leaders among 700 detained as protesters take to streets seeking CEC's ouster

Slogans including "Ek kachori, do samosa, Gyanesh tumhara kya bharosa" and "Gali-gali mein shor hai, Modi-Gyanesh vote chor hai" were raised during the protest.

The protesters, including AAP leaders and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student and youth organisations, are demanding Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters.

AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha, along with some party workers, were detained at Jantar Mantar, while other protesters were detained at different locations as they tried to reach the protest site.

Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were also among those detained. Police stopped Singh at North Avenue while he was on his way to the protest.