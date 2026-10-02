'Gyanesh must go': Thousands turn up for CJP protest in Mumbai seeking CEC's resignation

While police and security forces were deployed in the central Mumbai area in large numbers and entry routes from the nearby Dadar railway station were barricaded, protesters managed to reach the ground, famous for landmark political rallies.

They were carrying the tricolour and placards with messages such as "Gyanu, Tujha Democracy Var Bharosa Nay Kay?" (Gyanesh, don't you trust democracy), "Gyanesh BRO, JUST RESIGN" and "Gaddaar Gyaanu Must Go". Activists from groups such as the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) were present, so also were veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah and singer Vishal Dadlani.