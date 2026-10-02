Lalremsiami's strike, Bichu Devi's wall of resistance power India to hockey gold, LA Olympics berth

The final began an hour behind schedule after the team buses of both finalists were caught in a traffic snarl caused by an accident unrelated to either side. But once the contest got underway, India made their mark early and then showed the resilience to withstand everything China threw at them.

The breakthrough came when Sakshi Rana threaded a pass into the circle to find Lalremsiami near the goal.

The forward made no mistake, unleashing a fierce reverse-stick hit on the run that sent the ball crashing into the upper netting, leaving the Chinese goalkeeper with no chance.

It was a goal of outstanding quality and an early statement of intent from India, who had begun the contest with purpose against an opponent that had claimed silver at the Paris Olympics.

China enjoyed marginally greater possession in the opening exchanges, but India's compact defensive structure made it difficult for them to create clear openings.